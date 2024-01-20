CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $585,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hubbell by 130.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.14.

View Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $329.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.