CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.