CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $672,000 Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

