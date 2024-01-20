CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

