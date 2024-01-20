CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,784,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Up 0.0 %

ACM opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

