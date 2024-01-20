CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 12,614 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

