CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 192 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

