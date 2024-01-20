CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 519 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.