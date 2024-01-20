CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 613 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

AEO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.