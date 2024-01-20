CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Ally Financial Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

