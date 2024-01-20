CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

