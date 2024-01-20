Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,397 shares of company stock worth $66,609,092 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

