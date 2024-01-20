Cohen Lawrence B Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 306,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 35,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,352,422 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,058,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $398.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.90 and a 1-year high of $398.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

