Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Citigroup

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $124.75 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 902.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

