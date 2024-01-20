Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 962 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

