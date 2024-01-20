Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 110.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $46.06 on Friday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

