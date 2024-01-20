Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

