Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $49.32 on Friday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

