Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 14%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.49. 463,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 117,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$64.91 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

