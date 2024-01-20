Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.83

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $16.80. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 1,232 shares trading hands.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

