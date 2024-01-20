Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPA. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

