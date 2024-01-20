Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $18.75

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.36. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 130,191 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,993,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,864,422 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

