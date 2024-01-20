Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

CR opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$660.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.54.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.7650897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crew Energy

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$463,505.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

