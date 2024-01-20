CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. CRH has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,506,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CRH by 1,382.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CRH by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,303,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 20,499.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 121.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,216 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.