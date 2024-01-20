Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.79.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

