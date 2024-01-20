Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $243.00.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.38.

Shares of CMI opened at $229.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

