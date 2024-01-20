Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
