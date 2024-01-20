DA Davidson Trims BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Target Price to $92.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BANF opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,163,000 after buying an additional 101,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

