Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $250,613,593.32 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

