Denise M. Faltischek Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) insider Denise M. Faltischek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,201.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tilray Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

