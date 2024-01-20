Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,715.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,715 ($34.55) and last traded at GBX 2,718 ($34.58), with a volume of 204402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,749 ($34.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.81) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.81) to GBX 3,050 ($38.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,770 ($47.97).

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGE

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Diageo

The firm has a market capitalization of £60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,655.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,811.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,077.31.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($36.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,517.11). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 305 shares of company stock worth $872,152. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.