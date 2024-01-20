DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

