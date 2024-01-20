Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.16

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 7234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $61,481,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

