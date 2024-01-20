Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $15,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,021.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $16,230.00.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of -0.46. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

