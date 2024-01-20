Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.41

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 591017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.