Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

