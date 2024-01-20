Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

DFS stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

