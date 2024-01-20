DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $37.20. DraftKings shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 5,813,278 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,619,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

