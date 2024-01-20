DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,353 Shares

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $81,745.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,584,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,402 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $38,561.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,810 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $128,847.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,508 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $30,449.44.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,802 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $134,317.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,599 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $81,495.51.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $72,941.96.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

