Dylan Allread Sells 26,703 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $44,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Dylan Allread sold 14,279 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $23,560.35.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Dylan Allread sold 7,500 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $12,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,726.65.

On Friday, December 15th, Dylan Allread sold 24,806 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $43,658.56.

Wag! Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PET opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.36. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 184.45% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.