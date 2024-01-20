Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

