Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 1.0 %

EDUC opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.09. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.