Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $37,159.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

