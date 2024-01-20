Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $761,808.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LLY stock opened at $628.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.80 and its 200-day moving average is $557.67. The stock has a market cap of $596.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
