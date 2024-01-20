EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.84

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $227.84 and last traded at $224.98, with a volume of 82878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.