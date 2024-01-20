Emma Scotney Purchases 412,233 Shares of Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6) Stock

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6 – Get Free Report) insider Emma Scotney purchased 412,233 shares of Minerals 260 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$120,372.04 ($80,248.02).

Emma Scotney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Emma Scotney purchased 1,000,000 shares of Minerals 260 stock.

Minerals 260 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.35 and a quick ratio of 46.21.

Minerals 260 Company Profile

Minerals 260 Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, lithium, and rare earths elements, as well as precious and battery-related metals. It holds 100% interest in the Aston Critical Minerals project covering 1,709 square kilometers located in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia; the Moora Gold-Copper-Nickel-PGE project covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in south-west Western Australia; the Dingo Rocks project covering approximately 271 square kilometers located in SE Western Australia; and the Yalwest Project located in the north of Perth.

