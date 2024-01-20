Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.4 %

EXK stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.