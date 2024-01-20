Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.13

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.12. Enel shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 164,656 shares changing hands.

Enel Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Enel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1249 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

