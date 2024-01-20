ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 142,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 243,210 shares.The stock last traded at $31.50 and had previously closed at $31.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,879,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 214,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

