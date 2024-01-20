EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

